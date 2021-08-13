AAP Trolls Maharashtra Government With 'art Vs Artist' Meme Over Potholes In Mumbai

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit out at the Maharashtra Government over the condition of roads in Mumbai with a classic 'Art vs Artist' meme. Taking to Twitter, AAP Mumbai posted the meme with a photograph of the potholes in Mumbai calling it 'art' and a photograph of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calling him the 'artist.' In the caption, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wrote that while citizens in Delhi drove on the left side of the road, in Mumbai they were forced to drive on what was left of the pothole-filled road.

In #Delhi, citizens drive on the Left side of the road, while in #Mumbai, citizens drive on What’s Left after #potholes, on the roads! pic.twitter.com/c9crHdeReL — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) August 12, 2021

Potholes in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) in July released data pertaining to the condition of roads in Mumbai stating that there were 421 potholes in the financial capital, half of which had been attended to. According to the data shared by the BMC's pothole reporting system, 255 of the 421 potholes had been repaired in the city. Complaints about potholes in Mumbai have risen drastically amid the incessant rains in the city, several of which have been shared on social media. A large number of potholes have been reported around civic road works, bridges, and near Metro construction work.

The BMC had recently engaged in a blame game with MMRDA accusing it of ignoring the massive craters near the Western Express Highway near the Metro corridor. With local train operations suspended, for the most part, the large number of potholes in the city only lead to increased traffic jams during peak hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also been recording several cases of roads caving in during the rain spell. A shocking sight was witnessed in Delhi's Hauz Khas area after a massive sinkhole appeared under the IIT Delhi Flyover earlier this month. The incident came to the light of the authorities after they received a call from people who informed them that the road under the IIT Flyover had caved in. The BJP had hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over the incident slamming him for showcasing his 'world-class model' for Delhi.