Javadekar Disputes Sanjay Singh On Picture Of Gunman's AAP Induction 'proving Nothing'

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party after a link between the AAP and Feb 1 Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar emerged. Javadekar launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Sanjay Singh and stated that the Aam Aadmi Party was unmasked following the police investigation. Javadekar blamed the AAP for provoking youngsters to incite violence in the captial.

Prakash Javadekar attacks AAP

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Javadekar spoke about the Shaheen Bagh incident and the shooter's link with the ruling AAP in Delhi. The BJP leader said that the Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed after pictures of the Shaheen Bagh shooter being inducted into the party by Sanjay Singh were recovered from the shooter's phone by the police.

"AAP has been completely unmasked. The Shaheen Bagh shooter is a member of the AAP. He and his father joined the party last year and they were welcomed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh," said Javadekar.

The BJP leader further slammed AAP's Sanjay Singh and said that his party uses youngsters to incite violence in Delhi.

"Sanjay Singh says that the shooter's picture with him proves nothing. However, the picture shows the gunman joining the Aam Aadmi Party. This clearly proves that the AAP provokes and misuses youngsters. This incident is an example," added Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar further said that the AAP can go to any length to attain power and win the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. In addition, the BJP leader also asserted that AAP practices vote-bank politics.

"Favouring one community for votebank politics and defaming another is the kind of politics that AAP engages in. Everything has been exposed and unmasked. The BJP will never do anything like this as its already in power. Even if it's not, it will never engage in such politics. But AAP can go to any length" concluded Javadekar

AAP- Shaheen Bagh Gunman link

Earlier on Tuesday, police investigations revealed that the Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2019. Addressing the media, Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said that pictures from Kapil's phone indicate that he joined the AAP along with his father in 2019.

"In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand." the DCP said

Gujjar fired multiple bullets in the air near the Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. He was arrested by the Delhi Police following which a court sent him to police custody. Protests have been going on in Shaheen Bagh since over 50 days over the newly-enacted CAA.

