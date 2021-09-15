AAP Unveils List Of Probable Candidates For 2022 UP Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released a probable candidate list for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Kicking off its election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the AAP was involved in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The Tiranga rally was led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP's UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and State party President Sabhajit Singh.

Releasing a list of 100 candidates, the AAP has attested that the released list was not final. The party said that the tickets for the potential candidates will only be confirmed based on the party's election campaign. The released list mentions the potential candidate along with the in-charge of the assembly. The party while releasing the list also maintained that if the prospective candidates did their job well then the party would go ahead with the confirmation of the proposed list.

AAP's elections campaign in UP gains pace

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 UP Legislative Assembly election, APP on Tuesday began a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya which saw a huge turnout by the party's supporters. The Tiranga Yatra began from the Gulab Bari town in Faizabad where the AAP leaders waved the tricolour standing atop a truck, surrounded by hundreds of workers, who raised slogans for the party. Delhi Deputy CM while speaking at the event attested that the state of UP should be having a government that works on the issue of education, health, employment, and women's safety

Deputy CM Sisodia, who arrived in Ayodhya on Monday, September 13, further paid a visit to the Ram Lalla shrine, where the Ram Temple is being constructed. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, September 14, Deputy CM Sisidoa was found quoting that the saints of Ayodhya had blessed the Aam Aadmi Party.

Deputy CM Sisodia said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh elected the Yogi government four years ago. The BJP had promised to get rid of corruption and goonda-raj. They vowed to give jobs to the youth and double the farmers' income. But not a single promise has been fulfilled yet. The people of UP are feeling cheated in all sectors," he claimed.

Sisodia added that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the only Chief Minister in the entire country to run his government taking inspiration from Lord Ram.