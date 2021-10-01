AAP Ups Ante In UP Assembly Election Campaign; Vows To Spend 25% Of Budget On Education

25% of the Uttar Pradesh budget will be spent on education if AAP forms a government in the state, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia declared on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia lambasted the state of the education sector in UP and contended that his party would transform it on the lines of Delhi. Aimed at bolstering the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's chances ahead of the UP Assembly polls, the Delhi Education Minister had promised 300 units of free electricity per month, waiver of pending bills, free electricity for farmers and round-the-clock power supply during his previous visit to the state.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "In the last 5 years, the condition of the education sector in Uttar Pradesh has worsened. Until now, people didn't have an alternative. We have taken revolutionary steps in the education sector in Delhi. We made the education system robust in just 5 years after which people from across India and the world have come here to research and educate their children. I want to appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to use their power of vote for education. Vote for the politics of education."

"If AAP forms a government, we will spend at least 25% of the budget on education from the first year itself. We have done so in Delhi too. The government schools in Uttar Pradesh will be made better than private schools. We have done so in Delhi and we will do it here too. We will regulate the fees of colleges and private schools and make them splendid," he added.

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. With an eye on the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP organised a massive Tiranga rally on September 14 in which Sisodia, UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and state party president Sabhajeet Singh participated.

While the Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided to field candidates on all 403 seats, it has already released a list of in-charges for 170 constituencies. Speaking to the media, UP AAP chief Sabhajeet Singh revealed, "If their work is according to the party's satisfaction, they will be made candidates for the Assembly polls from their respective constituencies". This list gives representation to various sections of the society such as doctors, engineers, advocates, farmers and youths.