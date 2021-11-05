As PM Modi unveils Guru Shankaracharya's 12-foot statue at the Kedarnath shrine, AAP's Uttarakhand CM face Col Ajay Kothiyal, urged the Prime Minister to revoke the Devasthanam Board Act. Stating that it would elate crores of Hindus, Kothiyal highlighted that the govt takeover of the Devasthanam board had deviated from decades-old tradition. Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa will go to polls in February 2022.

AAP urges PM Modi to revoke Devasthanam Act

कल प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी केदारनाथ धाम आ रहे हैं और देवस्थानम बोर्ड के खिलाफ लगातार विरोध कर रहे तीर्थ पुरोहितों भी उनसे उम्मीद में हैं कि वो यहाँ आकर इस बोर्ड को स्थगित करने की घोषणा करेंगे। (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sY2Huf1jQU — Col Ajay Kothiyal, KC, SC, VSM (R.) (@ColAjayKothiyal) November 4, 2021

PM Modi unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath

On Friday, PM Modi unveiled the 12-feet high statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya and prayed at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Arriving at Kedarnath at 8:00 AM, the Prime Minister first offered prayers at Kedarnath temple, performed 'aarti' of Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the shrine. The statue has been installed at the guru's samadhi which was damaged during the 2013 floods. PM Modi also addressed the crowds gathered there and inaugurated Rs 130 crore worth of infrastructure projects.

Kedarnath Devasthanam tussle

PM Modi's visit to the shrine comes amid priests' protests demanding disbanding the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. The priests, who are performing pooja, have already staged a black-band protest while performing duties. Recently, ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat was forced to leave Kedarnath after priests' protest.

In 2019, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had passed the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act in the Assembly taking over control of major Hindu religious institutions, as per reports. The Act allowed the government to nominate MPs, MLAs, and representatives as the chairman and members to the temple's boards for its management. The Act was heavily criticised by the Opposition and aggrieved priests who reportedly claim that they were 'kept in the dark' regarding the law. BJP's Subramanian Swamy had filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity claiming that it violates Articles 31 A(1) (b), Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

Upholding the law, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed Swamy's PIL accusing him of “scoring political and personal interests”, as per reports. Later, Rawat's successor Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the act - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath. While the CM has passed the orders, the Act has not been revoked by the Assembly yet.