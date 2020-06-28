AAP Urges Centre And Opposition To Unite And Combat China, Cease Internal Conflict

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that if the ruling party and the Opposition engage in "do do heath" (fighting) amongst themselves then when will they fight against China. Speaking to ANI, Singh stated that the ruling and opposition parties should come together and make a policy on how to give a reply to China, adding that its time to chase away Chinese from our land.

"If we fight with one another then when will we fight against China. 20 soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice to free Indian territory from China. This is the time to chase away Chinese from our land. If we want to avenge the martyrdom of our soldiers then the ruling and opposition parties should come together and make a policy on how to give a reply to China. If we fight amongst ourselves, it is of no use," Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, The Home Minister in his brief response on the tensions with China along the LAC ensured that India is capable to fight under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to Amti Shah's statement, Sanjay Singh said,

"Parliament honi hai, charcha karni hai to aaiye, karenge. 1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein. Koi nahi darta charcha se."--(Let us discuss from 1962 war onwards till now, ready for robust debate). "The role of the Opposition is to show the mirror to the government. While the government's role is to work on the good suggestions given by the Opposition."

READ: Mike Pompeo slams China, supports ASEAN's statement on South China Sea conflict

PM Modi Fires Strong Statement On China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the citizens of India's ability to give a befitting reply and its ability to overcome any challenge as he addressed the nation in the 66th edition of Mann Ki Baat - perhaps his newsiest till date. Referring to the violent faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs in Ladakh and said that the nation would remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Talking about the threats posed by India's neighbours, PM Modi said that India was a peace-loving country but it won't refrain from giving a befitting response if anyone dares to encroach upon India's sovereignty.

"The world has seen India's strength and commitment to protect its sovereignty and borders; in Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those eyeing our territories", said PM Modi.

READ: 'Befitting reply given in Ladakh': PM Modi fires strong statement on China in Mann Ki Baat

Disengagement at LAC

As per sources, signs of troop reduction and de-escalation has taken place at one location along the LAC. Disengagement at several points along the LAC - Galwan, Pangong Lake, Depsang will take place in stages. On Tuesday, sources had reported that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. India, in its commander-level talks, has demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

The BJP and Congress have simmered a bitter political faceoff following the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh that led to fatalities on India's side at Galwan last week, with Congress relentlessly cornering the Modi government over its handling of China and BJP hitting back with allegations of "collusion" with Beijing

READ: "Led India at crucial time": PM Modi hails predecessor Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

READ: 'India will win both battles under PM Modi - Covid & at LAC': Amit Shah's full interview