'AAP Using Taxpayers’ Money To Fund Personal Legal Costs...': BJP Writes To Delhi LG

Delhi BJP accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using taxpayers’ money to fund personal legal costs in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The letter states that AAP co-founder Rahul Mehra was using taxpayer money for his personal gain.

“Mehra has been paid a sky-high amount of Rs 5,30,25,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Thirty Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand) in the last 2 years 8 months. It is pertinent to mention here that Mr Mehra was paid this amount during the period when he appeared in jailed minister Satyendra Jain’s cases,” said BJP.

The BJP alleged, “The Excise Department had paid a whopping Rs 18.97 crore to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, special counsel, GNCTD in the last one year and eight months.”

Further, the BJP claimed that “one of the torch bearers of GNCTD is Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi,” who made headlines with his involvement in the infamous Delhi Liquor policy scam, “causing a loss of Rs 2,873 crores to the exchequer.”

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet claimed that people accused of taking part in the fraud generated a profit of Rs 295 crore,” it added.

“Close confidants of the who’s who of the Delhi Government have been named in the chargesheet. Even the Deputy Chief Minister’s name is doing the rounds and it has also come out that he has been named by the accused persons during custodial interrogation,” BJP wrote.

Delhi liquor scam

The ED on January 6 filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case and listed a total of 12 people as accused in connection with the case, which is a significant move in the Delhi liquor scam. According to ED sources, the chargesheet names Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinapalli, Sharad Chandra Reddy, and Benoy Babu as accused.

Businessman Sameer Mahendru was detained by the ED earlier in September in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam investigation. Mahendru is the managing director of the Indospirit Group, a distributor of alcoholic beverages in Delhi's Jor Bagh. He was named as a main defendant in the excise policy scandal.

After Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's excise policy of 2021-22, both the ED and the CBI started investigating alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, which allegedly benefitted some major liquor distributors and retailers.