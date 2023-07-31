AAP Vs BJP War Of Words Over Manipur, Floods Bring Mayhem, Drama, Chaos In Delhi MCD House

The house of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday afternoon witnessed chaotic and dramatic scenes during the first session of the House in the month of July. The list of businesses that were scheduled to be transacted today in the House included discussions on ordinary business and subjects concerning waste management and several other civic issues — which were stalled as the uproar took centerstage.

Within minutes as the proceedings of the House began after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressed the members, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes due to extreme ruckus and massive sloganeering.

The intense face-off between the AAP vs BJP Councilors rocked the floor of the House when the leader of the House and AAP councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward Mukesh Goyal started reading out a condolence message over the Manipur crisis. While reading out the message, Goyal criticised the BJP-led government saying the Centre had stood like a mute spectator to the incidents happening in Manipur. Heated scenes followed after standing committee member Pankaj Luthra snatched his mic to give it to the leader of the opposition. This led to a series of sloganeering and chanting by the BJP councillors in the House demanding a discussion over the flood situation in the national capital. With both sides locked in a verbal spat, the Delhi Mayor decided to adjourn the house for 15 minutes.

Leader of the MCD house Mukesh Goyal said, "The House couldn't carry on with business as usual due to the massive disruptions created by the BJP councillors. They were allowed to read out the condolence message, but they wanted to disturb the house and that's why one of them also misbehaved with me. They have been walking into the tradition adapted by the BJP leadership to not carry out any discussions in the House. We wanted to discuss the matters of inconvenience caused by water-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. It's unfortunate that such scenes were witnessed today yet again."

How the drama unfolded

The AAP councillors held placards and banners calling the BJP the 'Brij Bhushan Party', while the BJP councillors held posters calling the Delhi Chief Minister a 'thief'. When the house restarted, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi promised councillors to take up the issues which were raised for discussion. Despite that, intense drama unfolded between the councillors. Stalling the proceedings, the BJP Councillors said that the condolence message should not be read just by the leader of the house but by the leader of the opposition too. While the BJP councillors attacked the Kejriwal government on the issue of floods and liquor scam, the AAP councillors on the other hand took up the issue of Brij Bhushan.

Speaking to Republic TV, the leader of the opposition and BJP councillor from Mukherjee Nagar ward Raja Iqbal Singh said, "It never happened in democracy. Whether it's Parliament or MCD or Vidhan Sabha, they need to discuss the issue with the Opposition. First, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi started addressing the house late and we weren't provided with mics. This meant that you were trying to suppress the people's voices. They just wanted to adjourn the house."