AAP Vs Centre: Here Are Five Flashpoints Of Political Tug Of War In National Capital

Over the years, the national capital has been the epicentre of the political slugfest between the central government and the AAP-led Delhi government. Delhi has been witnessing a tug-of-war between the Centre and the state government not only in the Parliament but also in the judicial institutions. Here are five flashpoints that occurred between these two constitutional bodies in the past few months.

Delhi Mayor election

A massive brawl broke out between the AAP and the BJP councillors in Delhi's civic body centre after the mayor invalidated one vote in the election for six members of a crucial municipal committee. After three unsuccessful attempts at electing the mayor, the apex court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date for mayor elections. With the victories of Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from the Aam Aadmi Party as mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, the standing committee elections became the point of contention between the AAP and BJP. The outrage was sparked when Mayor Shelly announced that cell phones would be permitted in polling booths. BJP members objected, claiming it was a violation of the secret ballot procedure. Amid physical altercations, the House witnessed 14 adjournments in a period of 14 hours amid full-fledged clashes.

AAP vs Delhi L-G

The Aam Aadmi party accused the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, of unnecessarily interfering in the administration of the AAP-led Delhi government and filed a petition in the apex court on control of services in the union territory. In January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs marched to the office of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to protest against its alleged interference in the elected government's functioning. The Delhi administration also questioned why was the state legislature, despite entry 41 of the state list in the Constitution giving the elected government of the state "broad power" over services, was not allowed to adopt a law creating a public service commission for the capital. The apex court reserved its judgment on the dispute between the Delhi government and the union government regarding control of administrative services in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Removal of AAP nominees

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K. Saxena ordered the immediate removal of several individuals from the boards of privately owned power distribution companies who were appointed by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In light of an inquiry report submitted by Delhi's electricity department and Chief Secretary in response to a complaint in September 2022, L-G Saxena reportedly declared the appointments "illegal" and claimed that due process of law was not followed. In retaliation, the AAP condemned Saxena, terming the removal of the nominees "unconstitutional" and "illegal."

L-G’s red signal to government teachers training abroad

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government accused LG VK Saxena of undermining the work done in schools and hindering the innovative attempts made to promote education. The Delhi government reportedly sought permission from the LG to send government school teachers abroad for training. CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government had sent the file to LG Saxena in October, but LG raised objections and returned the files. He further alleged that LG kept returning the files despite the Delhi government’s clarification on all the objections raised in a deliberate attempt to stall the process. Later on, the plan of the Delhi government to send the teachers for training in Finland was approved by the LG.

Delhi's liquor policy

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Centre of misusing the central agencies following the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the then Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, in connection with the alleged corruption in liquor policy. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi enacted the policy on November 17, 2021, based on a report by an expert committee. Under the new policy, 849 liquor licenses were given to private businesses through open bidding. The central agencies are probing the charges against the Deputy CM.