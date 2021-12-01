AAP Vs Congress: Sisodia Says Channi Govt Blocked Entry Into Schools, Punjab Cong Replies

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday made a scathing attack on Congress and alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has issued an order to Education Department to not allow any surprise visits inside government schools for inspections.

"Careful!… Clever!…. Beware!… The doors of government schools in Punjab have been closed. They don't let anyone in, not even the media. To hide the truth of Punjab's government schools, CM has issued a decree," Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chadha also alleged that the conditions of Punjab schools are very bad. "Channi Sahib, we will give a wonderful education like Delhi to the children of Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, in response, Congress said that it has converted more than 14,000 schools into smart schools. It also claimed that the students' dropout rate in secondary schools in the national capital is much higher than in Punjab.

The Congress Government in Punjab has converted more than 14,000 schools into smart schools.

Manish Sisodia names 250 schools reformed in Delhi, seeks Punjab's list

On Sunday, Manish Sisodia had released a list of 250 schools from Delhi to compare with Punjab schools. On Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had accepted Punjab's Education Minister Paragat Singh's challenge to list schools to compare Punjab and Delhi on the basis of the National Performance Grading Index.

Further upping the stakes, Misosida said that the AAP government could show more than 1000 schools if the Punjab govt demands. “We have over 1000 schools that we have worked on and we can talk on any of the 250 schools. Since Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh asked for only 250, I am presenting the list of 250 schools with the most improvement in the past five years,” he said.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal also joined protesting teachers in Mohali and promised if his party comes to power then all contractual teachers would be confirmed soon.

