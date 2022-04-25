AAP Wades Into Hanuman Chalisa Row, Mumbai Wing Organises Recital On Twitter Spaces

With no end to the politics over the Hanuman Chalisa row, the Aam Aadmi Party has now organised a Hanuman Chalisa recital on Twitter spaces titled "Bhau-Bandhutva ani Ektechi Hanuman Chalisa", inviting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Chairperson MNS of Raj Thackeray to the activity. While Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member said that an integral part of the Hindu Dharam is being misused by the Ranas and Raj Thackeray who are so lost in their lust for power.

Further, the AAP claimed that BJP's IT Cell reported the Twitter space and disrupted the same.

The party expressed distress over BJP's tactics to misuse peaceful and religious practices to disrupt peace in Mumbai. Stating BJP is insincere about worshipping Lord Hanuman AAP said in a press release that instead of participating in the first-ever Twitter Space recital of the Hanuman Chalisa for which even Devendra Fadnavis was invited the BJP continued its cheap tactics however they sidestepped these vicious attacks and ensured the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa went on unhindered.

Press Release:

AAP Mumbai organises first ever Hanuman Chalisa Recital on Twitter Spaces



Invites CM, Fadnavis & Raj Thackeray for a "Bhau-Bandhutva ani Ektechi Hanuman Chalisa"



BJP IT Cell attempts disruption of event. #HanumanChalisa pic.twitter.com/WLfnrjIcYe — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) April 24, 2022

Preeti Sharma Menon stated, “We think it is time they meditate on the Hanuman Chalisa and its true meaning."

"It is telling of the insecurity and insincerity of the BJP that they would ignore an invite to chant the Hanuman Chalisa & their IT Cell would actively sabotage this activity," said Sumitra Shrivastava AAP Mumbai Working President. "But their cheap tricks and antics can never stop true bhakts of Bajrang Bali from Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa," added Shrivastava in the press release.

Under AAP Mumbai's leadership, the event was organised and the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa was led by AAP National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP Mumbai Working President Sumitra Shrivastava, AAP Mumbai Youth Wing President Aditya Manjrekar, AAP Mumbai Joint Secretary Raj Sharma and AAP volunteers.

Hanuman Chalisa faceoff

A lot of drama unfolded in front of Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena supporters staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday.

Amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. While on Sunday, a Mumbai court rejected the city police's demand for the custody of independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana and remanded the couple in 14-day judicial custody.

(Image: ANI)