AAP Wades Into Telangana Poaching Row; Claims 'BJP Trying To Buy MLAs In Delhi Also'

As the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TRS over the Telangana poaching controversy continues, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has waded into the row alleging that the saffron is trying to buy MLAs in Telangana as well as Delhi under its 'Operation Lotus'.

Addressing a press briefing, AAP leader and Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed, "A case of the BJP conspiracy through Operation Lotus, where they purchase MLAs and destroy the democracy, has come to notice. Its facts are connected to Telangana as well as to Delhi. On October 27, a raid occurred in Cyberabad, where MLAs buying 3 BJP brokers were caught red-handed. They were caught with Rs 100 crore. These three brokers- Ramchandra Bharti, Nand Kumar, and Simhaya were caught in a conspiracy to buy 4 MLAs of TRS with Rs 100 crores."

#LIVE | BJP MLA tried to poach MLAs of TRS under Operation Lotus and were nabbed by the police. In the leaked audio tape, you can hear him saying that party will handle ED and CBI: Manish Sisodia - https://t.co/qGInKlefOi pic.twitter.com/a4U1n3RP6o — Republic (@republic) October 29, 2022

Speaking on the alleged audio clips that were leaked on October 28, Sisodia said, "On October 28, their audios came on how they were conspiring to poach TRS MLAs, telling them to bring more MLAs. They were offering them to bring more MLAs and in return, they will give money, post, and security."

"What was shocking in that (audio clip) was the BJP broker telling- ‘We will give money once you bring MLAs. We will arrange a meeting with BL Santosh and number 2. Only after this, the deal will be finalised... The same broker then clarifies that number 2 is Amit Shah Ji. He also says ‘Don’t worry about the CBI & ED. We will look after them,'" Sisodia added.

'BJP trying to break 43 AAP MLAs': Manish Sisodia

The AAP leader said that a new audio clip emerged on Saturday. "It’s a conversation between the BJP brokers and TRS MLAs. Even in this clip, the BJP brokers are heard saying ‘Come with us’. It is here he reveals that they have tried this in Delhi also," Sisodia said.

Speaking about the conversation in the alleged audio tape, the Delhi deputy CM asked, “He (BJP person) says ‘we are trying to break 43 AAP MLAs.’ This means they have kept money to buy 43 MLAs. Recently, AAP MLAs busted how the BJP brokers were giving offers to them. In the same way, the same brokers are saying ‘We are operating in Delhi also in the same way.’ The same way means, if you are giving Rs 25 crore for buying each MLA, then for 43 MLAs you have arranged Rs 1075 crore. From where did this money come? Whose money is this?"

"There should be an investigation. There should also be an investigation on the name he has been taking-- ‘Santosh Ji & Shah Ji'," Sisodia added. He also questioned whether the name 'Santosh Ji' taken by the person in the clip is BJP leader BL Santosh and 'Shah Ji' is Union Minister Amit Shah. "Is 'Shah Ji' Union Home Minister Amit Shah? If it is the Home Minister, then it is very dangerous for the nation," the AAP leader remarked.

'Poaching' attempt in Telangana

The Telangana Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four BRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao, and Rohith Reddy. Following this, three accused were arrested by the state police. Notably, soon after the arrests were made, the ruling party of Telangana led by Chief Minister KCR alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs ahead of the Munugode bypolls.