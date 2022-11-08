'AAP Wanted Me To Fund Punjab, Goa Campaign': Conman Asks Kejriwal To Stop 'provoking'

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal again, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar asked the AAP supremo to stop provoking him failing which he will disclose more secrets. In a press release issued on Monday, he alleged that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls. Dismissing the notion that his allegations were an attempt to influence the upcoming elections, the conman affirmed that he was very capable of proving his innocence. In a sensational charge, he also claimed to have been assaulted in jail in the last three months at Kejriwal's behest.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar observed, "Let me tell you that I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the jail administration and Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation. This year, as it become too much and I don't have any need to take all this from you, I decided to move as per law. Not because someone or anyone is asking me to do so". Asserting that AAP will be badly defeated in the polls, the conman asserted that he won't be intimidated by the Delhi CM's offers and threats.

He added, "Kejriwal Ji, you and your associates, stop provoking me and making it dirty as it would then force me to reveal few other things which are very personal, which you or Jain will not be happy in any form, details which will shock the country. You know exactly what I am talking about. So kindly maintain the decorum and answer the investigation and accept the truth, instead of talking about my individuality and integrity". Maintaining that he was ready to be hanged if he is proved wrong, Chandrasekhar dared Kejriwal to resign as the CM and retire from politics if his allegations are validated.

#BREAKING | Conman Sukesh fires fresh salvo at AAP and claims he was 'under constant pressure to provide funds for Himachal and Gujarat polls.' BJP hits out. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/t8FiuvMH0T — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2022

Here is a copy of the conman's letter:

'Stop playing victimhood card'

Speaking to Republic TV on the conman's latest allegations, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla urged Kejriwal to stop playing the vendetta and victimhood card. He observed, "Sukesh is clearly saying how money for polls in Punjab and Goa was extorted. Kejriwal must come out and specifically answer the charges. What was this extortion racket going on and was this racket funding his elections in Punjab and Goa? Is this going to be the model on which he is going to fund elections in Gujarat and Himachal as well? Was Rs.10 crore given as protection money? Was this money given at the farmhouse of Kailash Gahlot"?