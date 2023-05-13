AAP Wins Jalandhar, Arvind Kejriwal Says Handling Of Amritpal Case Led To Win

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sushil Rinku has won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. Rinku was pitted against Congress' Karamjit Kaur, wife of former MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, whose passing in January prompted the bye-elections. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the head of the Punjab Congress, conceded defeat and congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its victory.

"We humbly accept people's mandate! I thank party workers, volunteers, supporters and the entire @INCPunjab leadership, for the hard work & efforts put in by them for the #JalandharByElection. I congratulate Sushil Rinku & AAP party for the victory," tweeted Warring.

Rinku secured 3,02,097 votes, Congress 2,43,450 votes. The Akali-BSP combine came third with 1,58,354 votes and the BJP won 1,34,706 votes.

What led to AAP win in Jalandhar?

According to AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party's victory in Jalandhar was due to the "mature handling of the Amritpal case has also been noticed by people." "In 2014, AAP had four seats in Lok Sabha. In 2019, there was one MP and then there were none. AAP today once again opened its account in the parliament,” he added.

Reacting to the victory, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “To win a margin of over 60,000 seats is impressive. Other parties had become one here, this BJP and Akali Dal were one. AAP has always said that it doesn’t feature in surveys, but forms a government.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded a Dalit Sikh, Iqbal Singh Atwal, who left the Shiromani Akali Dal to join the saffron party. Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi is being backed by the BSP.

The Congressman from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, passed away, leaving the seat vacant in January of this year, he had a heart attack while participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

Along with the one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, voting is taking place today for four assembly seats: Suar and Chhanbey in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya.

In Jharsaguda, the Biju Janata Dal's Deepali Das, the daughter of the assassinated Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das, won, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in second place. The United Democratic Party is far ahead of the National People's Party in Meghalaya.