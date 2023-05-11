AAP Wins SC Battle Against Centre, Gains Control Over Administrative Services Among Others

In a big win for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the Delhi government will be responsible for the legislative and executive powers over services in the national capital, except for public order, police and land. The apex court also mentioned that the Lieutenant Governor of the territory will have to abide by the decision of the Delhi government in the matter relating to the legislative and executive services.

Giving the administrative power in the hands of Delhi government, the Supreme Court bench said that in a democratic form of the government, the real power of administration must rest on the elected arm of the government.

Here's the list of powers that will be under the control of Dehi government and Centre:

Powers with Delhi government Powers with the Centre Administrative & Legislative services Land Transfer and posting of bureaucrats Delhi Police -- Law and Order

Kejriwal gets control over services

Ruling that the governance of the states can not be taken over by the Union, the apex court ordered that the NCTD (National Capital Territory of Delhi) will have power over the legislative and executive power over "Services" under Entry 41, List 11. The bench , however, stated that the Delhi government’s powers would not extend to the services which comes under public order, police and land. Notably, the L-G shall exercise powers under the administrative role as entrusted by the President.

Control over transfer & posting of bureaucrates and posting with AAP now

As per the 'unanimous' verdict of the Supreme Court bench on the rift between the Delhi government and LG, the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now have the power over the transfer and posting of the bureaucrats within the defined boundaries of NCTD.