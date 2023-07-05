AAP Women's Wing Leader's Facebook Hacked & Abused; Complaint Filed With Gujarat Police

A member of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) women's wing in Gujarat has registered a complaint with the Porbandar police claiming that immodest and suggestive videos were being uploaded on her Facebook page. The leader has over 26,000 followers on her page, which she has told the Porbandar Crime Branch has been hacked.

The complainant has claimed that even after five days of her page being hacked, immodest videos were still being shared as her Facebook page's Stories.

The AAP leader has stated that she is unable to manually operate her account at present. Neither is she able to delete it. Speaking to Republic, Solanki said, "I honestly just want to delete the page. I have several thousands of followers who are looking at this and I am getting so many calls over the same."

Crime Branch to seek details from Facebook

The Crime Branch officials have meanwhile stated that the investigation is taking some time, since they have to approach the social media company to seek relevant details.

AAP leaders claim that several complaints related to the incident have also been given to the home ministry of the state government. Questioning the inaction by the local police, the party’s state president of its Women’s Wing, Reshma Patel, asked, “It has been several days now and the videos are still being shared. Do we not have even a little bit of the technology to prevent this act of outraging the modesty of women? We need to at least make sure that the hackers stop sharing these objectionable videos on her account."