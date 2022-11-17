AAP Worker Reiterates Bribery Charge; Claims 'receiving Deaths Threats To Withdraw Plaint'

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, AAP worker Gopal Khari reiterated his charge that AAP MLAs demanded a bribe from him in lieu of an MCD ticket for his wife. In another big claim, he alleged that 3-4 AAP MLAs apart from Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Rajesh Gupta were involved in the purported bribery scandal. Moreover, Khari claimed to have received death threats in a bid to compel him to withdraw his complaint filed with the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch. He also lamented that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is favouring Tripathi and Gupta instead of sacking them from the party.

Gopal Khari remarked, "I am a member of AAP since January 6, 2014. I was associated with the Anna Hazare movement. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi told me that your ticket is guaranteed and you should open your office. Rajesh Gupta is his friend and an MLA from Wazirpur. Rajesh Gupta conducted the deal. He called me at his house and said that he has talked to Akhilesh."

He claimed, "3-4 more MLAs are involved in this. I will tell who is involved at the appropriate time. I am getting threats now- 'We will kill you. Why did you complain? We are MLAs and it is our government in Delhi'. Two-three unknown people called me. They asked me to withdraw the complaint and assured me that I will get the money."

'Bribe for ticket' controversy

The Delhi ACB arrested AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's alleged brother-in-law Om Singh, his PA Shiv Shankar Pandey and associate Prince Raghuvanshi on Tuesday. They were arrested under sections 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 171 of the IPC for accepting a bribe for giving an AAP ticket for Ward No.69, Kamla Nagar in the upcoming MCD election to Shobha Khari. Her husband Gopal Khari, an active AAP worker, had approached the ACB a day earlier. He alleged that Tripathi asked him to pay a bribe of Rs.90 lakh in lieu of a ticket for his wife during their meeting on November 9.

Claiming to have paid Rs.35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs.20 lakh to another AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta, Khari was willing to give the remaining amount only after the ticket distribution. After his wife did not find a place on the candidate list released on November 12, Singh reportedly assured him of a ticket in the next election and even offered to return the money. On the intervening night of November 15 and 16, Singh, Pandey and Raghuvanshi were caught red-handed when they reached Khari's residence to return Rs.33 lakh. While Singh and Pandey were remanded to ACB custody for 2 days, Raghuvanshi was sent to jail for 14 days.