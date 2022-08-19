AAP Workers Detained For Gathering Outside Manish Sisodia's Residence Over CBI Raids

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and workers in efforts to showcase their support have gathered outside his residence. However, Section 144 has been imposed in the area and the police officials are continuously requesting the AAP workers to move.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have detained AAP workers who Sisodia's residence after CBI conducted raids at over eight locations. "They're announcing that they've imposed Section 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved. We don't know what they fear. The more they stop us, the bigger we will grow," news agency ANI quoted a party worker as saying.

The deployment of security has been increased outside the Delhi residence of AAP leader Manish Sisodia after party workers gathered in huge numbers, despite the imposition of Section 144 that prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Manish Sisodia raided by CBI

CBI on Friday morning raided 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. The investigation agency reportedly filed an FIR in connection to the investigation relating to the Delhi Excise Policy launched in November, under which liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players.

Following the CBI action against AAP's top leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the party welcomes CBI. "Will cooperate fully. There have been many raids in the past as well. Nothing came out and nothing will come out," he said.

Sisodia's reaction to the raids

Confirming the news of CBI raids at his residence, Sisodia in a tweet message wrote, “CBI has arrived. They are welcome. We are extremely honest in building the future of millions of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not become number 1 yet.”

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं.



बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured his full cooperation in the investigation. "These people are troubled by the excellent work in the field of education and health in Delhi. That is why the Health Minister (Satyendar Jain) and Education Minister of Delhi have been caught so that the good work of education and health can be stopped. The truth will come out in court," he added.