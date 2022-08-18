AAP Workers Protest Outside Congress HQ In Delhi Over Killing Of Dalit Boy In Rajasthan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday took to the streets in Delhi to protest against Congress over the Ashok Gehlot-led state government's handling of the death of the nine-year-old boy in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The party workers protested outside Congress headquarters in the Capital and demanded strict action against such heinous crimes taking place in the state of Rajasthan.

The AAP workers were seen holding placards and raising loud slogans against the Rajasthan government for not being able to protect the Dalits of the state. They also raised the issue that the cases of violence against Dalits and the backward class have been frequent in the state.

The nine-year-old Dalit boy was reportedly thrashed by a teacher on July 20 for allegedly drinking water from the common filter in a school in Rajasthan's Jalore. He died on August 13 during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the accused teacher Chhail Singh (40) was arrested under sections of murder and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that on the instructions of AICC, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee. Taking to Twitter, he also said, "The entire nation is hurt by the death of a 9-year-old innocent child in Jalore. The whole society is with the family in this grief. The accused was arrested immediately after the incident."

जालौर में 9 साल के मासूम बच्चे की मृत्यु से पूरा देश आहत है। अहमदाबाद में विधायक श्री @jigneshmevani80 ने मिलकर घटना पर चर्चा की। इस दुख में सभी समाज परिवार के साथ है। घटना के बाद आरोपी की त्वरित गिरफ्तारी की गई। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 18, 2022

Sachin Pilot hits out at Gehlot-led Congress govt in state

After Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that such incidents have also happened in other parts of the country, senior party leader Sachin Pilot reacted by saying 'it happens in other states' can't be an answer. He also asserted that such incidents should not be looked at through a political view. He further added that there is a need to make the people of the marginalised community feel secure.