AAP's Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann To Campaign In Poll-bound Himachal & Gujarat

In a key development, a source close to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the party will be looking to contest elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year. According to news agency ANI, the source added that after a resounding victory in Punjab polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann will be campaigning for AAP in the poll-bound states. Notably, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be going for polls in November this year. It is pertinent to mention here that Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress will be the key contenders in both states.

"As far as Himachal is concerned, it borders Punjab where AAP just swept the Assembly polls. The AAP is hopeful that the wave of Punjab will also reach Himachal Pradesh," the source said.

Himachal Pradesh elections

In the previous election which took place in 2017 in the state, Himachal Pradesh gave BJP a thumping majority, as a result of which, the saffron party enjoys 44 seats in the 68-seat assembly with Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister. In the said elections, the Congress could not regain the hilly state as the grand old party was crumbled down to 21 seats. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India opened their vote bank in the state by winning on a single seat.

Gujarat elections

Gujarat is regarded as the home turf for ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as the party has never lost an election in this state ever since Keshubhai Patel sat on the CM's chair in 1998. After Keshubhai Patel, the baton was handed over to the now incumbent Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Coming to the recent Vidhan Sabha election, the BJP secured a clear majority and in total, gained 115 seats in the 182-seat assembly. Congress also fared well in the said elections as the party secured 77 seats, the highest the party ever won in Gujarat since 1985.

In the municipal elections held last year, BJP emerged victorious by sweeping 483 out of the 576 seats. The Aam Admi Party also managed to grab 27 seats in Surat municipal corporation. It is to be noted that AAP's performance in the said elections gave its supremo Arvind Kejriwal the confidence to contest the state elections.