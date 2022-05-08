AAP's Atishi Blames Centre Over Poor Law And Order In Delhi; 'Police Busy Saving BJP Goon'

Two days after a massive controversy had erupted when BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday slammed the Delhi police over the poor law and order situation in the national capital, further accusing them of saving a 'BJP goon' (Bagga) like 'James Bond'.

'Delhi Police is busy saving a BJP goon': Atishi

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi said, "If you pick the newspapers of the last ten days, then you will understand the law and order situation of Delhi. On May 6, in Narela area, a 15-year-old minor was gang raped. On April 27, in Vasantkunj area, a 45-year-old woman was murdered. On April 24, in Narela area, a labourer's burnt dead body was found. On April 22, a woman was stabbed to death infront of her children. On April 15, a woman who was looking for her missing daughter gets raped. On April 14, a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death in a market area. These are the crimes that have taken place in just 15 days in Delhi. If you look at the data you will realise that in the whole country, among all the metro cities, the city with most number of crimes is Delhi. 40% rape cases are only from Delhi."

Delhi के Law & Order की इतनी बुरी स्थिति है कि Subhash Nagar Market में शाम 7:30 बजे 3 Criminals गोलियां चला कर आसानी से निकल जाता है।



अपराधियों में Police का डर नहीं हैं क्योंकि उन्हें पता है कि दिल्ली पुलिस 'James Bond' बनकर BJP के एक गुंडे को बचाने में व्यस्त है।



