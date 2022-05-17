AAP's Atishi Claims 'BJP Gave Licenses In Mundka For Illegal Work'; Demands Probe

Attacking the BJP over the Mundka Fire that claimed 27 lives, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi blamed the Saffron party for providing illegal licenses to its goons. She questioned as to how Manish Lakra, who is the main accused in the Mundka fire incident, got permission to run commercial activities. She blamed the BJP for providing illegal licenses to its goons and extorting money from the people of Delhi. The AAP leader has sought an investigation to check how did the BJP-led Municipal Corporation (MCD) provide licenses and how many more activities like this are still going on?

"I want to ask BJP, according to the law commercial activities are not allowed in the Lal Dora Extention area, then how did Manish Lakra get the license? With whose permission did he start commercial activities in the Mundka building. BJP is involved in only two activities: Making illegal extortion from the people of Delhi and in everyway saving & supporting their party goons," the AAP leader said.

She added that the BJP has distributed such illegal licenses across Delhi to their politicians, goons and councillors. "Today, If any buildings in Delhi catch fire or get demolished because of illegitimate construction then who will be responsible for that? Only BJP will be responsible," she said.

Atishi added, "In the last 15 years, from the time MCD is under BJP and all kind of illegal activities is going on.

Today AAP demands an investigation that how BJP's Municipal Corporation provided permission for illegal activities in the Lal Dora Extention area. Also, an investigation should be launched to know how many more such illegitimate licenses have been given by the Municipal Corporation of BJP, which is endangering the lives of the people of Delhi."

Mundka fire tragedy

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi in the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. The fire was brought under control after more than seven hours. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows and using ropes.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel, who owned a firm on the first floor of the building and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. An FIR was registered under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Owner of the building Manish Lakra has also been sent to two days of Police custody for further investigation

(Image: PTI/ANI)