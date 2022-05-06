AAP's Atishi Claims BJP Protecting Tajinder Singh Bagga; 'Using Haryana, Delhi Police'

"Why is the Delhi and the Haryana Police trying to protect Tajinder Singh Bagga," asked AAP's Atishi Malvani on Friday. Speaking to the media, Atishi claimed that Bagga was booked because he tried to incite communal violence in the state through his tweets. The AAP MLA from Delhi further claimed that he was sent several summonses by the police of the AAP-ruled state but the BJP leader evaded appearing.

"He (Bagga) even approached the High Court, which I must outline deals with the cases of Punjab and Haryana, and sought for the summons to be cancelled. But, the High Court turned down his plea and asked him to appear. When he did not appear even after that, the Punjab Police had no option but to seek permission from Delhi Police as per protocols, and go and arrest him," She said.

AAP slams BJP on Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest

Slamming BJP's furore over the arrest of Bagga, the AAP leader said, "The party will go to any extent to protect the people like him, who are known for hooliganism. The Delhi police is under the party and so is the Haryana police and both have been blocking the Punjab Police."

Bagga, the incumbent Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM, was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. As per the FIR, Bagga has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Fight over Bagga's arrest

After the arrest of Bagga, the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police, which was taking Tajinder Bagga to Mohali post his arrest in Kurukshetra. This came after the Delhi police claimed they were not given any prior information regarding the arrest, and the BJP leader was being illegally abducted. The Delhi Police reportedly even filed an FIR against the Punjab Police under Sections 34, 295, 342, 365, 392 and 452 of the IPC.

As per reports, the Delhi Police has now been granted Bagga's custody as the Punjab Police approach the High Court citing the not-required intervention by Haryana Police.