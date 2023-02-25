Amid the ongoing fight over the brawl at the Delhi Civic Centre, AAP leader Atishi and BJP's Charu Pragya spoke to Republic Media Network and opened up about the unruly scenes that the national capital witnessed. Responding to the claims that Atishi instigated the violence, the AAP leader claimed that she was the only one who tried to silence and clam down the fighting councillors.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AAP leader Atishi said, “In the last two months, the whole country has seen that the BJP didn’t allow AAP to conduct the polls for the selection of the Mayor despite losing the elections. The elections happened after the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Clarifying her presence in the MCD centre and her whisper in the ear of an AAP councillor, Atishi stated, “That particular video was from 15 minutes after Delhi Mayor was attacked by BJP goons. The violence by BJP councillors had already taken place. As far as my whisper is concerned, I was continuously asking the people of my party to calm down.”

Responding to the accusations of Atishi, BJP leader Charu Pragya termed the AAP leader an instigator of violence. “Videos don’t lie. We have got videos of BJP woman councillors being injured.”

Adding to Pragya’s comments, BJP leader Harish Khurana elaborated on what happened in the Civic Body Centre and said, “The Mayor was unconstitutionally trying to reverse the High Court’s decision. The Mayor did gundagardi and said about recounting the votes. Atishi is the clear instigator who did that.”

AAP’s Atishi blamed for Delhi Civic Centre brawl

After the intense fight that occurred in the Delhi Civic Centre on Friday, the saffron party alleged that AAP leader Atishi instigated the attack on BJP councillors. Sharing a video on Twitter, the BJP claimed that Atishi whispered something in the ear of an AAP councillor, who then started beating up the BJP members.

आतिशी ने AAP की इस गुंडी के कान में कुछ कहा और इसने अपनी आका की बात मान कर भाजपा के पार्षदों को पीटना शुरू कर दिया !



केजरीवाल, तुम्हारे इस गुंडागर्दी का जबाब अब जनता देगी तुम्हें.. pic.twitter.com/t3dZNlfIKH — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi slammed the BJP and accusED the party of creating a ruckus and attacking Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.