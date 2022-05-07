Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga where the Delhi, Punjab as well as Haryana police got involved in a dramatic confrontation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now come forward, waging a full-scale attack on the BJP.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AAP MLA Atishi went on to reiterate her prior statements and claimed that the BJP is clearly attempting to save Bagga, who already has a criminal history.

"Bagga is a history-sheeter and definitely, the police will take the action. However, the BJP will now go to any extent to save him and save their goons. Everyone knows who is involved in the violence. This is very clear that BJP will try to do everything to protect their goons", she said.

Further asserting that the High Court gave a very strong statement on the attack at the Chief Minister's residence, Atishi added that the BJP is hiring goons to do hooliganism and its protest today will increase the "Goonda gardi."

Earlier on Friday, the AAP MLA, while speaking to the media, questioned why the Delhi and Haryana Police are trying to protect Bagga. She also went on to claim that the BJP leader was arrested because he tried to incite communal violence in the state.

Sirsa is trying to incite communal violence in Punjab: AAP

Meanwhile, Atishi also responded to the revelations made by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had alleged that the Punjab government used officer Kuljinder Singh Sandhu to carry out the illegal operation of arresting Bagga further adding that he had links with drug mafias.

Alleging that Sirsa wants to incite violence, the AAP MLA asked, "Does he want to create communal violence in Punjab?" and said that the main Patiala accused has links with the BJP.

Earlier on Friday, Sirsa through a series of tweets alleged that assigned officer Sandhu had links with drug mafias and he was posted by the AAP government on the instructions of drug lord Sarabjit. He also shared newspaper clippings and other links to substantiate his allegations regarding Sandhu.

Image: ANI/Republic World