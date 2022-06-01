AAP's Atishi Warns 'governance Of Delhi Will Suffer' If L-G Meddles In UT's Affairs

The tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Delhi government and the Centre has intensified as Delhi MLA Atishi has lashed out the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena after she alleged that the latter summoned a meeting of Delhi Jal Board officials and issued instructions. Citing that the meeting was called to discuss water scarcity in the union territory, the AAP leader stated that the issue of water shortage is Delhi's government's responsibility. Taking a dig at the Delhi L-G, Atishi also remarked that he may not have been aware of the constitutional provisions. She further warned that the governance of Delhi will be impacted under L-G's interference.

"Land, law and order, police and now with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also being unified and brought under the Centre... it will come under him since he is a representative of the Centre. But education, electricity and water are subjects that come under the Delhi government," Atishi said

Atishi hit out at L-G Saxena and stated that any issue that comes under the Delhi government should be consulted with the Chief Minister first. She has also accused Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of attacking the constitutional system of the national capital.

'Governance of Delhi will suffer': AAP MLA Atishi

The AAP MLA also remarked that the governance of Delhi will suffer if the Lieutenant Governor interferes in administration affairs. The AAP leader also added that Saxena should instead focus on the cleanliness and safety of women in the national capital. She also expressed that law and order should improve in Delhi.

"Governance of Delhi will suffer if the L-G interferes in governance. He should focus on cleanliness and the protection of women in Delhi. It will be good if law and order improves in Delhi," she added

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Delhi L-G

Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn in as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Thursday, May 26. Saxena became the 22nd L-G of the national capital Delhi after his predecessor Anil Baijal earlier resigned from his position citing personal reasons. Prior to this, Saxena was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. Saxena's swearing-in ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet minister, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Delhi MPs and MLAs as well as some top bureaucrats of the national capital's government.