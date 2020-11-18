AAP's Atishi Writes To CAQM, Seeks Action Against Punjab & Haryana CM Over Stubble Burning

As Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) seeking action against Punjab and Haryana CMs alleging 'criminal negligence and failure to control' air pollution caused by stubble burning. Atishi, who is also the Chairperson of the Committee on Environment in the Delhi Assembly, has stated that there is a 'clear co-relation' between the farm fires in Punjab and Haryana and the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital. The AQI in Delhi on Wednesday was reported to be at 211, which is considered to be poor.

Quoting reports by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Atishi alleged that the cases of farm fires in Punjab started increasing drastically between October 15 and November 15, during which the pollution levels in New Delhi also increased steadily.

She wrote, "The present situation could have easily been prevented if timely action had been taken by the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana. Stubble burning is not a novel problem and steps should have been taken by them well in advance to assist local farmers in clearing their land without having to resort to such measures."

The AAP leader also mentioned of the bio-decomposer developed by the Delhi government in collaboration with the Pusa Institute to tackle the issue of stubble burning. Pinning the entire blame on the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Atishi stated that a 'strong example' must be set this year to avoid such circumstances again.

Seeking appropriate action against the CMs, Atishi wrote, "You would appreciate that in matters of air pollution and air quality management, the powers of this Commission supersedes all existing bodies such as the CPCB, and even the state governments of Haryana and Punjab. The Commission also has the powers to issue directions to the States. Thus, I strongly urge you, on behalf of the residents of Delhi, to take suo-moto cognizance of such criminal negligence and initiate appropriate action against all responsible parties, particularly the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana."

As Chairperson of Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly, I have written to the Air Quality Commision asking them to take strong action against the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana for their criminal negligence that has caused pollution in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/hO1N7Talsx — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 18, 2020

'8% of Delhi's pollution'

Delhi's air quality deteriorated marginally and was recorded in the "poor" category on Wednesday as a change in the wind direction increased the share of stubble burning in the city's pollution slightly. The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category in the morning. However, pollution levels increased by a bit as the day progressed. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 211. It was 171 on Tuesday.

V K Soni, the head of the India Meteorological Department's environment research centre, said northwesterly winds increased the stubble burning contribution slightly on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, stubble burning accounted for eight per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday. It was three per cent on Tuesday.