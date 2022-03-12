Bhagwant Mann, the CM-designate of Punjab, expressed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government's commitment towards the security of the people and said that police forces will be deployed for the security of the masses and not to serve politicians. He added that the police will only be deployed on duty that they should be doing.



"Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from the police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people," Mann told ANI.

'Police Services will not be misutilised': AAP's Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was answering queries on reports that the AAP government will withdraw the security of former MLAs and ministers. "The police are providing security to the politicians. We will deploy the police where it has to be deployed. The security of the people of Punjab is more important. I myself live like this," he said.

The newly-elected Punjab CM said that people will no longer have to visit Chandigarh to get their work done. The Government will strive to deliver citizen services at their doorsteps. "We will make efforts to provide all facilities to the people from the comfort of their homes. We went to seek votes door-to-door, even in the fields of the farmers. But after we win, we tell them to visit Chandigarh to get their work done. I want the least number of people to visit Chandigarh to get their work done," Mann asserted.



Mann doubted the intentions of the previous Governments and stated that the services of honest officers wasn't availed. "We will work hard and take historic decisions. There are many good officers in Punjab. Their services were not availed earlier because of flawed intentions. Now there is a government with pure intentions. Good decisions will be taken," he said.

Mann, on Saturday, staked the claim to form the Government, after meeting the Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. The AAP registered a sweeping victory in Punjab by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.



Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal will join a roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday, over the party's victory in assembly polls. Mann will take Oath on Monday.

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty