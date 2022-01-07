AAP's Bhagwant Mann Trivialises PM Modi Security Breach; 'Won't Cancel Rally Due To Rain'

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party on Friday took a U-turn and trivialised the incident. Addressing a rally in Mansa, potential CM face from the party Bhagwant Mann underlined that it was AAP's rally that 'would not be cancelled due to rain or thunderstorm', like that of BJP.

On his way to poll-bound Punjab's Ferozepur, PM Modi chose to go via the road route over air owing to the bad weather conditions. While the Prime Minister was 30km away from the destination, his convoy got stuck due to a road blockade in the state. The cavalcade stayed stuck for over 15-20 minutes on a flyover while many trucks full of protesters stood a few metres away.

"No worries if it is raining, this is a rally of AAP, we don’t fear from a thunderstorm. This is not a rally of BJP that let’s return before Rally," Bhagwant Mann said. The AAP leader added, "Then what did you come here for?"

AAP takes a U-turn

Interestingly, on the day the security of PM Modi was breached, AAP had intensively condemned it. On the Twitter page of the party, they had underlined that the security of the Prime Minister of India is an issue above party politics, and said,"it needs to be investigated. It's not about the individual, it's abt the institution."

On Tuesday as well, the party's spokesperson Raghav Chadha had shared a video on the microblogging site in which it had pulled up the Punjab government for the law and order situation which as per him was in 'shambles'. He had cited 'pre-designed' attempts like sacrilege and the lapse in PM's security, to support his statement.

Punjab's law & order is in shambles with pre-designed attempts of sacrilege,Ludhiana court blast,lapse in PM's security. Ruling party suffers from massive infighting.

Only Arvind Kejriwal's AAP can give Punjab a strong & decisive govt that will restore peace,harmony, law & order.

PM security breach: Timeline of the incident

PM gets stuck at flyover at 12:45 PM

Due to fog, the carcade he travelled in appeared to slow down

Conclusion: Punjab police had 97 minutes to update Special Protection Group (SPG) on blockade which was not done

The crowd/protesters were building up from 10:30 AM onwards

Punjab police were asked for a road route at 10:30 AM by SPG

Punjab police gave all clear at 11:00 AM

Following which, PM's carcade left Bathinda airport at 11:08 AM

The timeline of events indicates a clear oversight or intention by Punjab Police which gave a go-ahead to PM's movement despite blockade already building up.

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse, has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

