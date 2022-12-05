AAP's CM Face Isudan Gadhvi Casts Vote In Ahmedabad; Confident Of Winning 100 Plus Seats

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi on Monday casts his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad in the second phase of Gujarat elections. While addressing the media, Gadhvi appealed to voters to step out to exercise their right to vote in huge numbers as this will give them chance to hold the government accountable. He extruded confidence that AAP will win 100 plus seats in both phases,

"I would like to appeal to the people of Gujarat to step out, go to polling stations, and cast their votes. We will have to think about what the nation needs after 75 years of Independence. America has moved ahead what was the reason for that? Our children are talented and to bring change education is needed, health services should also be a priority. Whatever BJP have to do they will and even we will," said Isudan Gadhvi

He further said, "Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase and 52 plus seats in the second phase".

833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties

In the second phase, voting is being held in the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body.

The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats. Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. The 93 Assembly segments which will go to polls on Monday are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

Some of the important constituencies in the second phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.