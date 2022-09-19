In a massive development, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak reached the ED office in Delhi where his statement will be recorded in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. Pathak is an MLA from Rajinder Nagar after having won the Rajinder Nagar bypoll earlier in June and is also the party's in-charge of the upcoming polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. As per sources, he was at entrepreneur Vijay Nair's Mumbai residence when it was raided by the ED. The former CEO of event management company Only Much Louder, Nair is one of the 15 accused in the case.

While he is not directly associated with AAP, he reportedly served as a volunteer in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the run-up to the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls. Sources revealed that the central agency confiscated Pathak's mobile and other electronic devices during the searches. At that time, the AAP leader was asked about his association with Nair and directed to appear before the ED. Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia confirmed the news of Pathak being summoned by the ED and linked the move to the MCD elections.

Vijay Nair under scanner

As per the CBI FIR, he was actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government for 2021-22. The FIR stated, "Source further revealed that Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru, MD, M/s lndospirit for onward transmission to accused public servant through Vijay Nair. A person named Arjun Pandey has once collected huge cash amount of about Rs.2-4 crores from Shri Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair".

All the accused persons were booked under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After the CBI conducted its raids in this case on August 19, speculation was rife that Vijay Nair fled abroad. However, he clarified, "I will fully cooperate as soon as I hear from the CBI." "I am abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have not done anything wrong. So there is no question of my running away," he added.