AAP's Foray Into Politics Successful As Students From Poor Families Getting Best Education: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party's foray into politics could be termed as "successful" since children from economically weaker backgrounds are getting better education than those studying in private schools under the party's rule. He was speaking after inaugurating Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in west Delhi's Janakpuri.

Hailing the infrastructure provided by these Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE), Kejriwal said those studying in these schools are getting better education than what he or his children have received.

"The transformation of government schools is becoming a benchmark for the nation. This school in Janakpuri will focus on engineering, medicine, humanities and 21st century skills like IT and artificial intelligence. Those interested in these fields can seek admission into this school," he said.

The Schools of Specialised Excellence provide specialised education in five areas which include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, high-end 21st century skills, and Armed Forces Preparatory School.

The chief minister said it is difficult to get admission into these schools and even IITs and medical colleges do not get as many applications as these schools.

"There are 4,400 seats in these schools and we have received 96,000 applications," he said. He further said the Delhi government schools are better than private schools in terms of infrastructure as well.

"There was a time when the state-run schools were in a bad shape. There were no teachers and parents would desist from sending their wards into such institutes," he said.

"But today I can challenge that even private school buildings are not as magnificent as those of government schools," he said.

Recalling his time as a student, Kejriwal said he studied in one of the best private schools in Haryana's Hisar. "My school is nothing in front of this (specialised) school. My children have studied in Delhi Public School (DPS) Noida and I can say that this government school is better. Our government is giving better education to children from economically weaker families than what my children and I have received. Our foray into politics is therefore successful," he said.