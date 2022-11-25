AAP's Gujarat CM Face Castigates BJP Over Tihar Tapes Expose; 'It Will Go On Till...'

Amid the ongoing controversy over leaked videos of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, AAP's chief ministerial face for Gujarat Isudan Gadhvi on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning a conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal-led party in view of the Assembly elections in the state. Launching a scathing attack on the saffron party, Gadhvi said that the conspiracy against AAP will go on till the announcement of election results on December 8.

"It is BJP's plan and the conspiracy which will go on till December 8 to insult Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. Someone is sick and has a medical certificate for it. Why is there a CCTV in jail?" AAP's chief ministerial face for Gujarat polls Isudan Gadhvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The AAP leader's accusations came after Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was caught on tape getting VVIP treatment in Tihar jail. In gross violation of the prison manual, AAP leader Satyendar Jain in exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV was seen getting hand, head, and leg massages.

'Satyendar Jain was advised Physiotherapy': AAP's defence

Maintaining the 'treatment for injury' justification for the imprisoned Satyendar Jain's video, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was just physiotherapy. "I just want to say that the Opposition is claiming that he was getting a massage done and it is part of the VIP treatment. No, it is physiotherapy, the doctors had recommended him," Kejriwal said.

While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also claimed that Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail. Mentioning that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos, Sisodia further said, "Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries."

Satyendar Jain's masseur turns out to be a 'rape accused'

After the video footage of Satyendar Jain getting special treatment in Delhi's Tihar jail, it was learnt that his masseur (Rinku) was in judicial custody under POCSO Act allegedly on charges of raping a minor and was "not a physiotherapist". Notably, after the Satyendar Jain massage episode came to light, the Superintendent of Police was transferred along with 55 others.