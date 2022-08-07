AAP's Kejriwal Reiterates Free Electricity Promise To Woo Voters In Gujarat's Vadodara

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday spoke to reporters in Vadodara on the second day of his two-day visit to BJP-ruled Gujarat and promised to give 300 units of free electricity and various jobs to people in the state if elected in the upcoming Assembly elections.

While speaking to reporters in Vadodara, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “AAP is the party of Deshbhakts, we don’t know how to fight and create a ruckus. We don’t know to do riots, we just know about development. We will give 300 units of free electricity in Gujarat if elected later this year. This is our guarantee that we will provide employment opportunities."

“Traders are being threatened in Gujarat, we want to end this fear, we will give respect to traders. Gujarat Congress will soon merge with Gujarat BJP. Many Congress leaders are joining BJP. AAP will work for the development of people,” he added.

The AAP national convener further said, “Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. 25 lakh households in Punjab have recently received zero electricity bills.”

Kejriwal Promises to implement Constitution's Schedule V in tribal areas

Arvind Kejriwal further promised implementation of the Constitution's Fifth Schedule and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in tribal regions of Gujarat if the AAP is voted to power in the state later this year in the Assembly elections. Kejriwal also guaranteed that Gujarat's tribal advisory committee would be headed by a person from the community instead of the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal said, "We will implement provisions of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution word to word. We will also strictly implement the PESA Act, which says no government can take action in a tribal area without the gram sabha's consent."

"There is a tribal advisory committee. Its work is to oversee the development of tribal regions, how to utilise funds. The law says that the tribal advisory committee chairman should be a tribal. In Gujarat, the chief minister heads the committee. This will be stopped," he added.

Notably, the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution deals with provisions related to the administration and control of scheduled areas and scheduled tribes. The PESA Act was enacted by Parliament in 1996 to ensure self-governance for people living in Scheduled Areas. The states were required to formulate rules for the effective implementation of the Act to strengthen gram sabhas in Scheduled Areas.

Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at Bodeli in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat later in the day.