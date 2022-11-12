AAP's Kejriwal Targets Central Agencies; 'PMO Produces Films, ED & CBI Write Scripts'

Intensifying the war of words, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at the central investigation agencies for writing movie scripts and accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for producing the film. His comments came after his deputy Manish Sisodia has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Calling the Directors of ED and CBI as film directors, Delhi Chief Minister said, "PMO produces films, ED and CBI Director directs films. The script is written by CBI and ED. If anyone has done corruption then put him behind the bars, but stop planting stories against them. Stop weaving stories. In fact, stories written by CBI and ED are better than Bollywood."

PMO फिल्में Produce करता है, ED-CBI Director Film Direct करते हैं



CBI-ED में Script लिखी जाती है



भ्रष्टाचार किया है तो Jail में डालो, Stories plant कराना बंद करो, कहानियां बुननी बंद करो



अब Bollywood से ज़्यादा अच्छी कहानियां CBI-ED से लिखवा रहे हैं ये



—CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/gsNuWhglKD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 12, 2022

The AAP chief further reiterated that fake evidence is being planted against Sisodia and BJP is trying to plot a fake case against him. Kejriwal further advised the BJP to appoint conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the national president of the party.

"Sukesh Chandrashekhar is learning the language of BJP, it should make him its national president. There is no crowd in Modi ji's meetings. There were 700 people at the Road Show in Vadodra. He should stand with Modi ji and the crowd will come only to hear the delightful stories of his cheating," he added.

Manish Sisodia seeks liquor scam files

In a massive development, Republic TV learnt that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tried to obtain documents related to the liquor scam. This came after he was named as an accused in the excise policy scam. Republic TV accessed a letter written by Sisodia's OSD MK Nikhil to the Excise Commissioner on September 30 asking for "photocopies and scanned copy (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents immediately".

#BREAKING | Manish Sisodia accused of misusing powers as minister as his letter seeking details of the liquor policy despite being accused no 1 emerges. BJP hits out. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/JHQQTbrCQt — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

BJP Vs AAP ahead of MCD polls

Escalating the battle over the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal announced the list of 10 guarantees on Friday which will form the basis of the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls, scheduled for December 4.

Notably, the 10 guarantees announced by the AAP supremo also included the promises of clearing the three landfill sites in the national capital that led to a huge political war ahead of the polls between the AAP and the BJP. Kejriwal also claimed that he will work towards ending corruption in the civic body if his party comes to power.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP on Thursday issued a 'Vachan Patra' (pledge letter) ahead of the MCD polls, promising to provide EWS flats equipped with all the amenities to every slum dweller in the city. The 'Vachan Patra' released by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari and MCD poll management committee head Ashish Sood carried the pictures of flats allotted to slum dwellers recently in Kalkaji.