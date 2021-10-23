In a key development, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to replace the Goa Chief Minister just two months prior to the state polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has claimed. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Delhi Deputy CM said that sources had informed AAP that BJP was planning to remove Pramod Sawant and elect a new CM in the run-up to the polls. The AAP leader alleged that the saffron party was well aware of the failures of their government in Goa, and was certain that elections could not be fought under Sawant's leadership once again.

"I have received information from sources that BJP, just 2 months before the elections, is planning to change its CM. Pramod Sawant will be removed. This is something that was followed in Uttarakhand and Karnataka. They know Goans are not happy with the CM. Pramod Swant's government did nothing, BJP knows that they can't fight elections under his leadership. This is the first time in the history of the nation that a political party has realised just 2 months before elections that they have done nothing. They have accepted this," Manish Sisodia claimed.

BIG BREAKING‼️



BJP is planning to change Goa CM.



BJP knows CM Sawant has failed miserably, hence changing the CM just 2 months before elections.



- Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/B757brkFpz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 23, 2021

PM Modi lauds Goa's development

With the assembly elections due in a few months, the BJP has kick-started its campaign in the state. On Saturday, PM Modi lauded the performance of the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government and described the CM as a "popular and energetic" leader.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa scheme PM Modi said, "In the last one and a half to two years, Goa faced not only the worst pandemic of the last 100 years but also cyclone and floods. I am aware that the tourism sector of Goa faced a lot of difficulties. But despite these challenges, the Goa government and the Centre was engaged in providing relief to the people of Goa with double strength. We did not letter development works stop in Goa."

BJP which won only 13 seats in the 2017 Goa elections had formed a government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA. After suffering a major blow post the demise of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar in 2019, Pramod Sawant took over as the CM. This year, the party is facing a tough fight with both AAP and TMC seeking to make inroads in Goa in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.