AAP's Manish Sisodia Hits Back At PM's 'pariwarwaad' Remark, Fires 'dostwaad' Jibe

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on Monday calling for an attack on ‘dostwaad’. Raising questions on PM Modi's Independence Day speech, wherein he had slammed 'pariwarwaad', Sisodia remarked that in the same way, 'dostwaad', was taking a toll on the country's economy.

"The Prime Minister had shown big dreams to the people. But unless the blueprint is followed, it will only be promises. I want to tell everyone that take one step and come with Arvind Kejriwal to work on the blueprint. PM Modi was talking about achieving an aspirational society, but in reality, he did not fulfill what he promised. 'Pariwarwaad' is bad but 'dostwaad' equally bad. 'Dostwaad' has taken down the country's economy," said Manish Sisodia.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday started a social media campaign asking people to support ‘Bharatvaad’ (nationalism) instead of ‘dostwaad’. AAP leader and MLA from Rajendra Nagar Durgesh Pathak shared a post on Twitter, reading, “I am a taxpayer. My tax is for India’s development. Not for loan write-offs of billionaires. Share if you support Bharatvaad not dostwaad.”

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Centre amid his face-off over the 'freebie culture' saying, "There should be an investigation on how much money was given by those whose loans were waived off. We should take a pledge to finish 'dostwaad' and 'pariwarwaad' from the country."

Kejriwal compares India to Singapore on I-Day

In his address on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Kejriwal drew a comparison between India and other nations, saying that our country is still behind in development. The Delhi Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a gathering of school children, teachers, bureaucrats, and senior government officials at the Freedom@75 event organized by the state government at Thyagraj Stadium.

“Singapore got Independence 15 years after India. Japan and Germany were completely destroyed during the Second World War but are on the list of developed countries. Why is India not among them? All Indians fought together to kick the British out and got independence. Similarly, we can make India the best if we all work together,” he said.