AAP's Manish Sisodia Welcomes 'The Delhi Files' Amid Kejriwal's Spat With Vivek Agnihotri

Amid the political furore that erupted after director Vivek Agnihotri announced the commencement of his upcoming project, The Delhi Files, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia welcomed the movie, asserting that many such films are being made in the country.

Sisodia, who was addressing a press conference on Friday, was asked about his reaction to the announcement of The Delhi Files to which he said, "A lot of such films are being made in the country and this move is also most welcomed".

#BREAKING on #DelhiFiles | In first response of AAP to Vivek Agnihotri's #DelhiFiles film announcement, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomes the move; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/0PSuWS2DTR… pic.twitter.com/yZo2nZI9QJ — Republic (@republic) April 15, 2022

Notably, Sisodia's response came in contrary to AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the director's previous film, The Kashmir Files which landed Kejriwal in a major controversy.

Earlier last month, while speaking at the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP-led Centre accused the leaders of the saffron party of promoting the film and also asked the film's director Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube to make it "totally free." However, his statements received heavy backlash over disrespecting Hindus and hurting the sentiments of the Kashmiri Hindus.

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Delhi Files'

Earlier in the day, the director, who is known for unearthing stories of the past while also emphasising the atrocities and injustice faced by civilians took to Twitter and announced he was beginning work on his next film, The Delhi Files. The film which he had earlier announced in September last year with a motion poster is a part of his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@Taran_Adarsh