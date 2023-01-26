AAP's Mayoral Candidate Shelly Oberoi Approaches SC, Demands Poll In Time-bound Manner

Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding that the mayoral election in Delhi be conducted in a timely manner, the party's national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The election of the mayor and the deputy mayor had been halted for the second time this month due to a disturbance caused by some councillors, which led to the adjournment of the House by the L-G-appointed presiding officer.

Arvind Kejriwal's party has also requested that the court prohibit aldermen from voting, expressing that they are not legally entitled to do so according to the Constitution and the DMC Act. The case is expected to be heard on Friday.

"We have placed two major demands in the Supreme Court, the first is to elect the mayor in a time-bound manner and form the government in the MCD. Second, as aldermen do not have the right to vote under Article 243R of the Constitution and Section 3 of the DMC Act, they should be prohibited from casting votes," Bharadwaj said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Centre has no moral right to capture and control MCD illegally for so long. Bharadwaj stated that the MCD was put under the central government on the pretext of unification and delimitation works.

"The people of Delhi gave the AAP the mandate in the MCD and despite that, the BJP resorted to dirty politics. They (BJP) have been creating ruckus and not allowing the mayoral elections to be conducted in the House," the AAP leader added.

BJP accuses AAP of misleading people

After the AAP moved to SC, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that AAP has no faith in the Constitution and has been misleading people.

"Whenever they have to divert people's attention from their mistakes, they move the court. Later when the court decision doesn't favour them, they refuse to accept it," he said.

Earlier, the AAP had accused the BJP of pre-planning the ruckus in the House and claimed that the BJP councillors gheraoed the well.

In the MCD polls in December last year, AAP had won 134 of the 250 wards while BJP got 104 wards.