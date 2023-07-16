AAP's PAC Meeting Convenes To Discuss Participation In Bengaluru Opposition Meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Sunday, to deliberate on the party's potential participation in the upcoming Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, scheduled to take place on July 17 and 18. The decision regarding AAP's involvement in the Bengaluru gathering is expected to be taken after the PAC meeting concludes.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be joining the PAC meeting via video conferencing. His virtual presence underscores the significance of the matter at hand.

Prior to this development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had stated that his party had temporarily suspended discussions regarding the Opposition unity meeting until the Congress party clarified its stance on the Delhi ordinance recently introduced by the central government.

The Delhi ordinance has emerged as a contentious issue between the AAP and the Congress, with the former firmly asserting that it will not align with the Congress in any Opposition alliance if the latter fails to support the party against the controversial ordinance proposed by the central government.

Bengaluru Oppn meeting

The second Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru is expected to witness the participation of approximately 24 political parties, including the RJD, JDU, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party. This meeting, scheduled for July 17 and 18, aims to facilitate discussions on a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended invitations to leaders of major Opposition parties for the second unity meeting in Bengaluru. In his letter, Kharge emphasized the success of the first Opposition meeting in Patna and urged participants to continue discussions on mounting a united fight against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in future elections.

"The previous meeting was immensely successful as we engaged in fruitful discussions on crucial issues that pose a threat to our democratic polity. We unanimously agreed to fight the next General Elections unitedly," expressed Kharge in his letter.

He further emphasised the importance of sustaining these discussions and capitalizing on the momentum generated during the first meeting. Kharge stressed the necessity of collective efforts to find solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

Sources indicate that the Congress party had previously extended an individual invitation to the AAP to participate in the Opposition meeting. In response, the AAP demanded that Congress publicly disclose its stance on the ordinance, underscoring the significance of transparency in the decision-making process.