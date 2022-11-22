AAP's 'physio' Defence Collapses As Satyendar Jain's Masseur Turns Out To Be Rape Accused

AAP's defence that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was undergoing physiotherapy in Tihar jail fell flat after Republic TV accessed information about the masseur. As per sources, the person seen providing massage to Jain was a prisoner named Rinku who is not qualified to be a physiotherapist. He has been imprisoned in a rape case registered at the JP Kalan Police Station. The accused has been booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 376, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

The jail authorities are investigating the link, sources added. In its first response to the CCTV footage that exposed the VVIP treatment meted out to Jain in Tihar jail, AAP had claimed that he was 'unwell'. Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia castigated BJP for seeking to win the Gujarat and MCD elections by 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader. He maintained that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos as Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries. On this occasion, Sisodia also ruled out the possibility of sacking Jain from the Cabinet.

Reiterating this stance on Monday while speaking to the media in Gujarat, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal asserted, "I just want to say that the Opposition is claiming that he was getting a massage done, and it is part of the VIP treatment. No, it is physiotherapy. The doctors had recommended him."

CCTV footage exposes VVIP treatment

Earlier on November 19, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's jail cell in the Tihar jail which shows that the prison manual was violated. In the videos from September 13, he is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service.

This special treatment was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED before a special PMLA court on November 9. He highlighted that unknown persons were giving massages to Jain even beyond curfew hours. Subsequently, on November 14, Ajit Kumar- the superintendent of Central Jail no.7 where Jain is lodged -was placed under suspension and 28 other officers were transferred. On Thursday, the court dismissed the AAP leader's bail petition.