AAP's Raghav Chadha Attacks BJP Over Captain's New Party; Accuses PM Of Remote-controlling

After former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed that he will form his own party for the upcoming state elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Wednesday that the former CM has decided to float his own political party on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP is currently the main opposition party in Punjab.

The co-in charge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha, claimed in a video that Singh's move to form his own political party is part of the BJP's agenda to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from winning the Punjab Assembly election, which is in 2022.

Chadha said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all possible efforts to stop the Aam Aadmi Party from winning the Punjab Assembly polls next year and forming its government in the state. Amarinder Singh is forming his own party on the instructions of Modiji."

He even went on to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "remote-controlling" the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Punjab unit of the Congress to ensure that the AAP does not win the upcoming state Assembly polls, claiming that there was a similar effort by the BJP during the 2017 Punjab election.

"After he (PM Modi) understood that his three parties -- BJP, Akali Dal and Congress -- would not be able to stop the AAP from winning the 2022 Punjab Assembly election and forming its government, Modiji is fielding a fourth party through Amarinder Singh to join the fray," Chadha further claimed.

AAP Responds On Amarinder Eyeing BJP Alliance; Claims 'No Impact'

On Tuesday, AAP spokesperson Ahbab Singh Grewal had spoken to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and claimed that Captain Amarinder Singh's new party and its alliance with the BJP will have no political impact.

Grewal had said, "There will be no impact of Captain forming a new party. Let's start with the history. During the Anglo-Sikh war, 1857 and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Patialas were with the British. In 1984, they were with the Congress. And now, the Patialas are with whoever is in power."

He had added, "'Three farmers a day have been dying in Punjab and Haryana due to committing suicide for the past 15 years. 700 to 800 farmers have died over the last one year. Whatever Captain Amarinder Singh has done has not come to us as a surprise, as he will be a liability for the BJP."

Captain Amarinder Singh to float new party, hopeful of alliance with BJP

The former Army captain also confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he said.

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Amarinder Singh added.

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation had escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI