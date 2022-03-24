AAP's Raghav Chadha Tenders Resignation As MLA; To Be Inducted To Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha who was nominated for the Rajya Sabha, resigned as a member of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, March 24.

After the AAP took power in Punjab this month, the 33-year-old is poised to be elected to the Upper House of Parliament alongside four other AAP members.

Chadha submitted his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. After resigning, Chadha said he will work for the benefit of Punjab and raise issues of the state in the Upper House.

Chadha thanked the people of Rajendra Nagar for voting to choose him as an MLA in 2020, in a brief speech in the Assembly earlier on Thursday.

"I've resigned from the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. All of the members, including the Speaker of the House, have shown their love for me. In the Upper House, I shall work for the improvement of Punjab (Rajya Sabha). I'll bring up a number of problems in the House," the AAP leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition, congratulated Chadha on his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha becomes youngest member of Rajya Sabha

Chadha is one of the AAP's public faces and also a significant member of the party and House committees. Raghav Chadha, at the age of 33, will be Rajya Sabha's youngest member. In 2012, as a Chartered Accountant with a degree from the London School of Economics, he became involved in the formulation of the Delhi Lokpal Bill.

Chadha was named as AAP's national treasurer when the party won the Legislative Assembly election in Delhi in 2015. He was 26 years old at the time.

Chadha contested from the South Delhi parliamentary seat in 2019 but was defeated by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. However, among all the AAP candidates, he received the most votes. In addition to Chadha, the AAP has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) Ashok Mittal, founder of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust, and Sanjiv Arora to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

On April 9, five incumbent Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab will retire, and the deadline to register nominations is Monday.