A war of words erupted between the BJP and AAP on Sunday after the latter shared an edited clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, AAP's Sanjay Singh shared a video of leaders greeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. In the purported video, PM Modi can be seen standing, while other Members of Parliament (MPs) including Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcome the President with folded hands.

Questioning PM Modi, Sanjay Singh wrote, "Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you."

ऐसा अपमान Very Sorry Sir

ये लोग ऐसे ही हैं, आपका कार्यकाल ख़त्म अब आपकी तरफ़ देखेंगे भी नही। pic.twitter.com/xaGIOkuyDM — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 24, 2022

Shortly after, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya fact-checked the Aam Aadmi Party and dubbed Singh as a 'fake news peddler'. Sharing the longer version of the video which shows PM Modi welcoming Kovind with folded hands before all other leaders, Malviya asked, "Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how do you know the way people are respected?"

Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again.



जिनके (केजरीवाल से ले कर सिसोदिया तक) झूठ हर रोज़ पकड़े जाते हो, और अपमान सहना आदत, उन्हें लोगों का सम्मान कैसे किया जाता है, क्या पता? https://t.co/ntGA3OU5wY pic.twitter.com/1nYaN2lfE4 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 24, 2022

PM Modi, Ministers bid farewell to President Kovind

The parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head of the country ends. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Members of Parliament - both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - attended the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi hosted a farewell dinner for President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi. The dinner was attended by the Chief Ministers of many states including the Union Council of Ministers and other dignitaries.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of India at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday. Her oath-taking would be followed by a 21-gun salute. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.

Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha with 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs. With this, she is all set to become India's first tribal President, and the first President to be born after independence.

(With agency inputs)