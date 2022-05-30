Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh slammed the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday dubbing it a 'political vendetta' against the party ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Elections. Addressing a press conference, Singh alleged that Jain had been arrested in an 8-year-old case as soon as he was made the AAP in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, and asserted that he had already been given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

"In an 8-year-old fake case, Satyendar Jain has been arrested. Not once, twice, but he has appeared before the ED in the case seven times. Not once was there a need felt to arrest him. In a related matter, the CBI had given him a clean chit. As soon as he is made the Himachal Pradesh in-charge, BJP's stomach starts to ache. BJP knows it is losing elections there, so a fake matter is used to arrest him. BJP's black face has once again been exposed. This is a matter where the CBI has given a clean chit," said Sanjay Singh.

"The investigative agencies are being misused and soon he will be released because this is a baseless case. BJP can do whatever tricks they want, AAP will fight Himachal Pradesh elections. They are rattled," he added.

Hitting out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the AAP leader claimed that multiple such attempts had been made by the saffron party to target them, and called it a 'nautanki'.

"You must remember, our Ministers were raided, our CM was raided, our leaders were sent to jail, all because of BJP's dirty politics. In every case, we were acquitted and given clean chit. For 8 years you did not arrest him. ED should be put behind bars because they still cannot solve the case. This is a drama and nautanki to insult the AAP. Babaji (Yogi Adityanath) filed 9 FIRs against me in one day. You are scared of defeat, so you arrest him," he said.

ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

In a massive update, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. Last month, ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him.

The ED had initiated a Money Laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satyendar Jain & others in 2017 under the provisions of Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Sec 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

An investigation by ED revealed that during the period 2015-16 when Satyendar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata based entry operators through Hawala route. These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the above-mentioned companies/individuals have been provisionally attached as per Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002.