Sanjay Singh Claims 'Gundaraj' At Its Peak In UP, Says AAP Making Ground In State

On Sunday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that 'Gundaraj" (hooliganism) and "arajakta" (anarchy) were at its peak in Uttar Pradesh. Sanjay Singh stated that CM Yogi was busy making 'false claims of development' while the people of UP were fed up of his governance. He also remarked that it was only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that could provide a 'clean governance' in the state.

'Already making ground in UP'

The AAP in UP launched a massive membership drive from Lucknow on February 23 in hopes of breaking ground in the 2020 UP elections. Sanjay Singh while talking about this had earlier said, "The AAP's massive membership drive will be launched from Lucknow on February 23 and continue till March 23 where people can become members of the party by physically reaching out to our offices and getting receipts, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through our website." Exuding confidence Singh stated that the AAP had already started "making ground in politically sensitive UP."

"We are sure that the 2022 election will be contested on the development agenda. We will seek a vote in the name of Delhi's development model. The Delhi elections has proved that people are discarding politics of hatred and preferring politics of development," he said.

AAP swept Delhi elections

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none. After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on February 16 took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

