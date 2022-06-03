AAP's Sanjay Singh Condemns Targeted Killings In J&K; 'Failure Of PM Modi And HM Shah'

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government, AAP leader Sanjay Singh condemned the attacks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and alleged that these targeted killings showcase the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It is pertinent to mention that after multiple terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley, the MHA called for a meeting where Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha was also present.

Condemning the security meeting, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that the Pandits in the valley do not need security meetings. He said that such meetings will not bear any fruits as the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has started again while the government is not doing anything. Sanjay Singh, in yet another attack, stated that the BJP government has failed to deliver the promise of 'Naya Kashmir' (New Kashmir) and said, "What we are witnessing today is again the same old 'Nabbe ka Kashmir' (90's Kashmir)."

He concluded by saying that the government should take stern actions against terrorists and reestablish peace in the valley.

"Kashmiri Pandits do not need these meetings but they require security. What is happening in Kashmir is the failure of PM Modi and HM Shah. Government should take stern actions against the perpetrators," Singh said.

Kashmiri Pandits start leaving Valley

Amidst a clarion call for relocation and repeated pleas to ensure their safety, Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley have started leaving the region, scouting for safer locations in wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. Speaking to Republic, one of the Kashmir Pandits, who was leaving with her family to Jammu, said, "Condition is not good in Kashmir. Whose number will be next, nobody knows. We are scared. To save our life, we have to leave."

We left in the early morning. We have been stopped at several places not because of security reasons, but harassment of the NHAI. The problem is that we were living in dangerous circumstances and it is too much difficult to survive there," another Kashmiri Pandit who left Kashmir told Republic.

His wife who was carrying their one and half year old daughter further narrated the ordeal, and said, "We were thinking how to escape from there. It was difficult. We don’t want anything, we just want to save our lives. We were scared to step out of the gate."