AAP's Sanjay Singh Congratulates President Droupadi Murmu; Hails Her As 'good Example'

As Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India, AAP MP Sanjay Singh congratulated her on the same. It is pertinent to note here that Sanjay Singh had previously clarified that the Aam Aadmi Party would be offering its support to opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha with regard to the Presidential Elections 2022.

These comments from AAP's Sanjay Singh come a day after the BJP and the AAP had gone all out against each other after Singh had shared an 'edited video' of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Kovind's farewell ceremony.

Sanjay Singh on Murmu being sworn in as 15th President

While offering his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, Sanjay Singh highlighted how Murmu belonged to the tribal community and how receiving formal education was a challenge for tribal people.

Murmu in her inaugural address as President touched upon several important points that included her struggles in early life and women empowerment. Sanjay Singh, while referring to the same, expressed that Murmu's struggle could be considered a good example for the improvement of education for the tribal community.

Sanjay Singh hits out at central govt

While speaking in the Parliament, Sanjay Singh claimed that discussions on employment and inflation were quintessential. Notably, Singh on Monday had issued a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha. This was passed under Rule 267. The notice stated that central agencies like the ED and the CBI were being misused by the central government against Delhi government.

The notice by Singh comes in the backdrop of an investigation request by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Saxena had urged the CBI to look into the violations of the new contentious excise policies put forth by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

As the atrocities of the pandemic were engulfing Delhi back in 2021, the Arvind Kejriwal govt had passed an excise policy that permitted a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to a liquor cartel. The AAP, while clarifying the same, had claimed that the excise policy was created to ensure maximum revenue generation.

