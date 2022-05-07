AAP's Sanjay Singh Defends Tajinder Bagga's Arrest; Calls BJP Leader A 'serial Offender'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that it had 'exposed itself' by standing with a 'goon' like Tajinder Bagga. Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed that Bagga was a 'serial offender' who had spread hatred from Bengal to Punjab, and by supporting him, the BJP had proven itself to be a 'party of goons, hooligans, and rioters'.

"Yesterday, BJP exposed itself once again. BJP is a party of goons, hooligans, and rioters. Their top leadership exposed how they stand with the goons. A serial offender like Bagga, who had attacked Prashant Bhushan in 2011, then provoked violence in Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab...a person who is spreading hatred from Bengal to Punjab, the entire BJP has stood up in support of a man like this. They can go to any extent to protect goons, they have proved it," claimed Sanjay Singh.

AAP defends Bagga's arrest

Sanjay Singh also countered the BJP's allegation that the AAP had 'misused police', claiming that if there was anyone after independence who had used police and agencies for personal gains, it was the saffron party.

"I have been seeing how BJP is claiming police were misused, it seems as if Gabbar Singh is preaching peace. Those who orchestrated CBI raids on the office of our CM, the residence of our Deputy CM, our Health Minister, and used 40 policemen to capture Somnath Bharti's dog, today they are talking about the misuse of police?" he questioned.

Asserting that the Punjab police followed due process of law in arresting Bagga, he said that at least 5 notices were sent to the BJP leader. "He thinks he is a BJP worker so he's above the law. Which rule did the Punjab police not follow? BJP can go to any extent because they want to support goons."

Tajinder Bagga's arrest

On Friday morning, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons.

After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party, carrying Bagga to Mohali, was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours. At night, a court in Delhi allowed his release. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries.