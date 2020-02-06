AAP's Sanjay Singh Evades Answering Directly On Alleged PFI Link; Doesn't Deny ED Claim

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh brushed aside reports that the Enforcement Directorate is looking into alleged links he has with Popular Front of India (PFI) saying that such revelations from BJP will surface as election day approaches.

Republic TV has learned that ED is probing alleged links Singh and other Congress leaders along with Bhim Army has with PFI Delhi chapter head Mohammad Parvaiz Ahmad. Delhi goes to polls on February 8 with results on February 11.

When asked to comment on the matter, Sanjay Singh said, "We'll see what else is revealed in the next three days as election day approaches. We will have to confront such conspiracies of the BJP in the next three days."

Singh instead went on to allege that the media didn't show the photos of Bajrang Dal's Gopal, who was arrested for firing a gun outside Jamia Millia University last week, with BJP leaders that were shared by AAP.

AAP-PFI link?

In a sensational revelation, Republic TV has learned that a link between the Aam Aadmi Party and Popular Front of India (PFI) has now emerged. The PFI link to not only AAP but also the Bhim Army has surfaced just two days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, following the Ministry of Home Affairs receiving a report. Financial crimes probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the political links to the anti-CAA agitation which turned violent in some parts of Uttar Pradesh last December.

ED scanner

The PFI has come under the scanner of ED following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. Top sources earlier confirmed to Republic TV that PFI, the organisation which is under scanner of ED for their alleged involvement in funding the anti-CAA protests, has failed to explain the source of funding.

The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India. The amended citizenship bill appeared in the Parliament on December 4 and since then crores of cash started flowing into the accounts linked with PFI. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

